Ilio Fusciello, 83, of Southington, passed away with his family at his side on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Anna (Lamberti) Fusciello. He was born in Fasani, Sessa Aurunca, Italy, the son of the late Tommaso Fusciello and Carmela (DePetrillo) Fusciello. Ilio came to the United States at the age of twenty-seven. He remained deeply connected to his family in Italy, visiting them often and talking with them frequently. His devoted wife, Anna, was born in Solopaga, Italy. They met at a fundraising event in Southington. They celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary in September. He was a talented mason. In addition to the many accolades he received over the years for his masonry skills, he was also selected to serve as the supervising mason for a special project for the Department of the Army. He was then presented with the Commander's Award for Civilian Service for the masonry work that was done. Ilio built the house in which he raised his family. He educated his children to live life with honesty and integrity. His children were his joy. Ilio was most happiest surrounded by family and friends. He always had a story to share and everyone enjoyed spending time with him. He was a central figure everywhere he went, had a great sense of humor, and was cherished by all. He has left us a lifetime of beautiful memories. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their three children, Mr. Tommasi Ilio Fusciello and his partner, Michelle Terninko, of Southington; Dr. Carmela Fusciello Smith and her husband, Robert Smith, of Ivoryton; and Mr. Dino Fusciello and his partner, Vikki Ferguson, of Meriden. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, whom he adored, Marco Fusciello, Michael Fusciello, and Natalie Smith; and his sisters Brigida, Regina, and brother Rafaele, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michele. Calling hours will be held from 8AM-10AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM at St. Thomas Church, Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing precautions are required. For online condolences & a livestream of services, please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to The Tomasso Lodge Sons of Italy Chapter in New Britain, CT P.O Box 1373, New Britain, CT 06050 or the American Heart Association
