Ilis Monica Hewitt, 88, of Hartford, wife of the late Kenneth Gooden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Lorrimers, Trelawny, Jamaica, West Indies on July 10, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Rebecca (Smith) Hewitt, she was raised in Jamaica and immigrated to the United States 32 years ago. Ilis worked for Ames and Zayres before taking a position at the University of Hartford where she worked until her retirement in 2007 after 18 years of service. Ilis loved to shop and was always interested in the latest fashions and even worked as a sales representative for Avon Cosmetics for many years. Ilis was a devout Christian throughout her life and was an active member of Pentecostal Tabernacle Apostolic Church (PTA) in Hartford where she served as a Missionary, Evangelist and a Mother of the Church. Ilis also organized birthday recognitions for the church each month and was involved in many committees and ministries within the life of PTA. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing dominoes and relaxing with his family and friends. Most of all, Ilis will be remembered as a very jovial woman who was always in a good mood. She was the consummate mother and grandmother always caring for everyone in the family. She leaves to mourn her passing, six children, Rosemarie Zeigler of East Hartford, Clive Gooden, Audrey Cunningham of Hartford, Alton Gooden and his wife Dawn of McDonough, GA, Chrismae Gooden-White of Colchester, and Anthony Gooden of West Hartford; six grandchildren, Kirk Hanson of East Hartford, Alicia Dingwall of Hartford, Adrian Cunningham of Hartford, Melissa Hutchinson and her husband Anton of New York, Cleondra White of Colchester, and Annalia Benitez of Colchester; two sisters, Ada Hedge of New Haven and Gertrude Grove of Montego Bay, Jamaica; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Timothy Zeigler. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 25, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences to view the services live or after November 25th, at 10 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.