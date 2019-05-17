Ilona G. Schwarcz, 84, beloved wife of 66 years of Steven Schwarcz of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1934 in Hungary. She worked many jobs throughout her lifetime, but found her calling and made many friends while caring for both newborns and the elderly while working for Interim Healthcare. She was an active member of the Hungarian Club of Hartford for many years, she loved her flowers and her gardens, she loved cooking and baking delicious Hungarian pastries, she loved playing setback, but most of all, Ilona loved her family. Besides her husband, Ilona leaves behind her children, Steven Schwarcz and his wife Jeanna of Rocky Hill, Margaret (Cindy) Prado and her husband Danny of Wethersfield; her grandchildren, Jennifer Foss, Riley Schwarcz, Dalton Schwarcz, Taylor Motuzick, Jordon Motuzick, Michael Motuzick and Danny Prado; and her great-grandchildren, Elijiah Flores, Leilah Flores and Luka Motuzick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill, CT. Burial will be private. Condolences may be made online at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 17, 2019