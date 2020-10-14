1/
Imanuel Wexler
1931 - 2020
Imanuel Wexler, 88, of Storrs, CT died on October 10th, 2020. He was an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Connecticut where he taught for 37 years specializing in International Economics. While at the University, he published two books and numerous articles. He also served on too many committees during his tenure at the University. He was highly regarded and considered an expert on The Marshall Plan and authored an academically well-received book entitled The Marshall Plan Revisited. Dr. Wexler was born in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 12, 1931 to Israel and Shifra (Rosen) Wexler. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Louisiana State University and his Masters and PhD in Economics from Harvard University. He is survived by his wife Betty (Friedler); son David and his wife Shannon; daughter Sarah; grandchildren Max Wexler and Maeve Wexler. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Gladys Friedler; niece Cynthia and her husband Kenyon Larsen; great niece Julia Larsen; and great nephew Skylar Larsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Steve Friedler. Funeral services for Imanuel will be privately held by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Covenant Soup Kitchen in Willimantic, CT. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
