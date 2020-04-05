|
Inge Joseph, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020 at River Ridge at Avon. Born almost 100 years ago in Halle, Germany, a daughter to Siegfried and Jenny (Florsheim) Burghardt. She was a survivor of the Holocaust, losing her entire family during that time. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Warner Joseph. Inge throughout her life was active physically and mentally. She was a ballerina in her youth and enjoyed a good work out well into her 90s. She was an active member of the Hadassah and volunteered at the hospital. She will be remembered for her strong will and determined spirit. Inge will be dearly missed by her daughter Sandra Joseph Mark of Avon, granddaughter Jennifer Mark-MacDonald and her husband Gerald, grandson Laurence "LJ" Mark, granddaughter Amanda Mark-O'Keefe, 6 great grandchildren: Jared, Jacob, Cassidy, Kylie, Shelby and Matthew. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Warner since 2005. My family wants to thank Lucy Peprah for the last 5 ½ years she took care of my mom. She and my mom formed a special relationship and we will be forever grateful to her. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the American Society for Yad Vashem, 500 Fifth Avenue, 42nd Floor, New York, NY 10110 or at https://www.yadvashemusa.org/ Services are private. Carmon Funeral Home – Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020