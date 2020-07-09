1/1
Ingeborg Lukens
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ingeborg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ingeborg (Ehritz) Lukens, 96, of Avery Heights, Hartford, widow of John E. Lukens to whom she was married for 57 years, passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at Avery Heights. Born in Graz, Austria in 1924, the daughter of Alfred and Maria (Clink) Ehritz, she immigrated to New Britain in 1930. She attended local schools and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Teachers College of CT in 1946. After teaching High School in Southington from 1946-1950, she later earned a Master in English in 1971 from Trinity College in Hartford. She later became a Lecturer in English at Tunxis Community College and Central CT State University. Ingeborg became a citizen of the United States in 1945. In gratitude to her adopted country, she actively pursued civic affairs. She first volunteered her services to the YWCA in New Britain, serving on the Y's Board of Directors. In Berlin, she was instrumental in establishing the Berlin Elementary School Library Program and continued to serve the Libraries for 23 years as a part time employee of the Berlin Board of Education. Ingeborg also served as a member of the Design Review Beautification Committee of Berlin. She was also active in the Berlin-Peck Memorial Library and was a Docent at the New Britain Museum of American Art. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church of New Britain; The Shuttle Meadow Country Club; and Mountain Grove in Southington. Surviving are her two sons, Daniel Lukens and his wife Beverly of Oakdale, CT; and James Lukens and his wife Linda of Nashua, New Hampshire; she also leaves a brother, Allan Ehritz and his wife Karen of Cincinnati, Ohio; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three nieces, a nephew, and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral service are Saturday 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in maple Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church Homes, 705 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. Please share a memory or not of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved