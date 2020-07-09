Ingeborg (Ehritz) Lukens, 96, of Avery Heights, Hartford, widow of John E. Lukens to whom she was married for 57 years, passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at Avery Heights. Born in Graz, Austria in 1924, the daughter of Alfred and Maria (Clink) Ehritz, she immigrated to New Britain in 1930. She attended local schools and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Teachers College of CT in 1946. After teaching High School in Southington from 1946-1950, she later earned a Master in English in 1971 from Trinity College in Hartford. She later became a Lecturer in English at Tunxis Community College and Central CT State University. Ingeborg became a citizen of the United States in 1945. In gratitude to her adopted country, she actively pursued civic affairs. She first volunteered her services to the YWCA in New Britain, serving on the Y's Board of Directors. In Berlin, she was instrumental in establishing the Berlin Elementary School Library Program and continued to serve the Libraries for 23 years as a part time employee of the Berlin Board of Education. Ingeborg also served as a member of the Design Review Beautification Committee of Berlin. She was also active in the Berlin-Peck Memorial Library and was a Docent at the New Britain Museum of American Art. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church of New Britain; The Shuttle Meadow Country Club; and Mountain Grove in Southington. Surviving are her two sons, Daniel Lukens and his wife Beverly of Oakdale, CT; and James Lukens and his wife Linda of Nashua, New Hampshire; she also leaves a brother, Allan Ehritz and his wife Karen of Cincinnati, Ohio; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three nieces, a nephew, and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral service are Saturday 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in maple Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church Homes, 705 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. Please share a memory or not of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com