Home

POWERED BY

Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingrid McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingrid E. McGuire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ingrid E. McGuire Obituary
Ingrid E. McGuire, 86, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Anfeldt and Dagny (Hansen) Jakobsen. Ingrid was a member of the National Camping Travelers. She loved camping, and use to enjoy knitting, playing cards, and dominoes. Ingrid is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Thomas McGuire; five children, Thomas McGuire, Jr. and his wife Vanessa, Nancy Hill, David McGuire and his wife Doreen, Robert McGuire and his partner Karen Samperi, and Karen Bradway and her husband Donald; daughter-in-law, Patricia Taylor-McGuire; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Davis; sister-in-law, June Jakobsen; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Peter McGuire; son-in-law, Jack Hill; and brothers, Ralph, Frank, and Dagfin Jakobsen. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Calling hours are on Wednesday from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ingrid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now