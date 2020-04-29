|
On Monday, April 27, 2020, Inis Louise Kimbrough, 84, of New Britain, CT went to be with the Lord. Inis was born on November 1, 1935 in Sparta, Georgia, to the late Holmsie Jackson and Magnolia (Spencer) Jones. She moved to Connecticut in her early adulthood, where her loving and compassionate spirit led her to become a registered nurse. For over twenty years, Inis dedicated her time to the patients of the VA Medical Center of Newington. Those who knew Inis also knew of her love for Christ. She was a very active member of her church, McCullough Temple C.M.E. (now Grace Church) in New Britain, CT and faithfully sang in the senior choir. Inis is survived by her children, Rosalind Smith (Raymond) Maryland, Tony Kimbrough (Rebecca), Waterbury, Michele Kimbrough, Newington, and Lisa Kimbrough, Ohio; by her grandchildren, Naomi Kimbrough, Stephanie Kimbrough, Rayna Smith Jordan, Ashten Kimbrough and Ryan Kimbrough; and three great-grandchildren. Inis was predeceased by her son, Vincent Kimbrough, as well as her four sisters and two brothers Gladys Clayton, Evelyn Anderson, Carol Jackson, Willie Mae Black, Clifford Jones and Charles Jones. Due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus, a private graveside ceremony will take place. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date this year. The Kimbrough family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Summit of Plantsville for their dedicated service and care. The family requests that any flowers or donations be sent to The Summit of Plantsville, 261 Summit Street, Plantsville, CT (attention: Barbra Blau, Director of Recreations). Please note "In Memory of Inis L. Kimbrough". Service of comfort and compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Kimbrough family or to share a memory of Inis, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020