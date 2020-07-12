Ionie Carmen Mundell, 81, of Hartford, CT went to her eternal rest with the Lord on June 19, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. Born in Retreat, Saint Mary, Jamaica, West Indies on August 8, 1938 to the late Martima 'Papa' Cooper and Agatha Cooper-Murray. Ionie was raised in Jamaica and migrated to the United States in 1967. She was a devoted member of North United Methodist Church of Hartford for many years. She was a dedicated worker as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years for several local nursing homes until her retirement from Seabury Health and Retirement Community, Bloomfield, CT. Ionie enjoyed crocheting and making blankets and hats for others. She loved to go for long walks, baby siting anyone when she gets a chance, and enjoyed watching her soap operas every day. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her son Sydney Mundell III and his wife Michelle of Manchester, CT; daughter Marlene Mundell of Hartford, CT; Stepdaughter, Elaine Mundell–Anderson and her husband Leroy and family of Windsor, CT; sister Gladys Murray of St. Ann, Jamaica West Indies. 3 grandchildren, Jeneen Mundell of Hartford, CT; Melvin Chapman, Jr and his wife Chakeya of Hartford, CT and Chanell Mundell of Manchester, CT and 4 loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ionie is predeceased by her parents, former husband Sydney Mundell Jr, brothers Sylvester Gordon, Cleveland Williams, Joslyn Cooper, her sisters Clarice Mahoney and husband Barzillar (Basil), Gwendolyn Cooper, her nephew Mark Mahoney, grand-nephew Basil 'BJ' Mahoney and niece Violet Mahoney-Jordan. A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will be in the Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT To attend the service remotely and leave online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com