Irene A. Boiczyk, 96, of Plainville passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville. She was the wife of the late Edward E. Boiczyk. Irene was born July 26, 1924 in New Britain, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Sara (LaCasse) Giroux and was a longtime Plainville resident. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School in New Britain as well as E.C. Goodwin Technical School where she was the first woman to graduate from the food trades program. She was a longtime employee of Fafnir Bearing, having worked in the production of experimental and miniature bearings. Irene was a Communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville. She leaves her sons, Edward R. Boiczyk and his wife Ruthe of Plainville and Michael P. Boiczyk and his wife Doris of Unionville, her brother, Maurice Giroux of Winsted, her sister, Rita Buggie of Cromwell, her grandchildren, Ericka Fangiullo, Mary Westkott, Katherine Dyer, Gregory Boiczyk and Matthew Boiczyk and her great grandchildren, Eli Fangiullo, Brett Fangiullo, Lillian Fangiullo, Noah Westkott, Luke Westkott and Audrey Westkott. A graveside service in celebration of Irene's life will be held on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery 1141 Stanley Street in New Britain. The staff of Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street wishes to extend their gratitude to the Boiczyk family for their trust. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.COM
.