Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Windsor Locks, CT
Irene A. Madrak


1922 - 2019
Irene A. Madrak Obituary
Irene A. Madrak, 97, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Bruno Madrak, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT on June 22, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Grabek) Stroska and grew up in Portland before moving to Windsor Locks where she resided the majority of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family deeply. Besides her husband Bruno, she was predeceased by her sister Leona Kinsler. She leaves 2 loving sons, Warren Madrak and his wife Nancy of Broad Brook, and Ronald Madrak and his wife Ann of Palmer, MA; her 4 cherished grandchildren, Jason, Jessica and her husband Jay, Katherine, and Kim and her husband Rob; 3 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Ella, and Tyler; and her brother Kenny Strosko and his wife Sophie. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4 from 9-10 AM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 31, 2019
