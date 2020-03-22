Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Rehoboth Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Rehoboth Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene A. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene A. Stewart Obituary
Irene A. Stewart, 83, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Sydney L. Stewart, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Irene was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, with a Celebration of Life at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. For updates on funeral arrangements, to read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -