Irene A. Stewart, 83, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Sydney L. Stewart, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Irene was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, with a Celebration of Life at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. For updates on funeral arrangements, to read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020