Irene Ann (Wild) Allen, 80, a longtime Simsbury resident and the loving wife of David Allen for forty years, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 27, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She was the daughter of Thomas and Bertha Wild, who emigrated from Glarus, Switzerland. Born in Detroit, MI, (August 13, 1939), her family moved to Fenton, MI, where she was raised and educated. After graduating at the top of her high school class and earning a secretarial associates degree, Irene relocated to Washington, DC. She was selected by the FBI as one of their top recruits. Taking dictation from as many as forty agents, she soon earned their respect. She also served on the FBI's pistol team. In the following years, Irene was hired by several top law firms in Washington until she moved to Simsbury. A woman of strong faith, Irene was a member of Simsbury United Methodist Church where she became a leader in many church activities. Everything she accomplished exhibited a pure generosity of spirit. She wore many different hats for fifty-five years at SUMC including the Rachel Circle (President), United Methodist Women (President), Kitchen Manager of Meals on Wheels, Pastoral Care Team, Bereavement Volunteer Team, and other projects. She worked part time as Substitute Secretary in the Simsbury School District. Irene was a cherished and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who received great joy spending time with her entire family and many close friends. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, tennis, skiing, traveling, and playing classical and popular music on piano. She loved entertaining family or friends. An excellent cook, she made everyone feel welcomed and included. Irene and Dave raised their beautiful family of five children: Bill, Peter, Katherine, Kimberly, and Steven; grandchildren: Sophie, Dawn, Christopher, Benjamin, and Jasmine. She is survived by a brother, Thomas Wild (Karen). Area residents will fondly remember Irene from her work at local establishments delighting customers and forming life-long friendships. Many appreciated her discreet, practical, advice in her wonderful, witty style. She will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions in Irene's name may be made to Simsbury United Methodist Church or to Hartford Interval House. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service at the Church will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences for the family, please go to www.cremationct.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.