Irene Rose (Wyant Coolbeth) Burton, 75, of Jackson, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1945 in New Milford, CT, daughter of late Alfred Hilliard Wyant and Lillian Mary Nichols. Irene lived many years in Bristol, CT, and later moved to Willimantic. In 2002 she moved to Sarasota, FL and remained there until moving to Jackson, NC in 2017 where she was given loving care in her declining years. Irene loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed reading, knitting/crocheting/sewing for her children and grandchildren, and finding treasures at garage sales. She also enjoyed family picnics and gatherings of any kind. She was the happiest when helping and caring for her family in any way that she could. Her love extended beyond family boundaries and she proved to be a generous and loving friend to so many others. She empathized with the needy and oftentimes gave out of her own lack. She is predeceased by many beloved siblings. She is survived by her loving and grateful children; Robin Coolbeth of Bradenton, FL, Richard Coolbeth Jr. (Ariel) of Seaboard, NC, Maryanne Esidore (Christopher) of Jackson, NC, Lisa Coolbeth (Bassil) of Sarasota, FL, Holly McKercher (Jeremiah) of Mansfield Center, CT, and Marvin Burton (Andrew) of Bradenton, FL, and her four siblings; Lora Conden of TN, Patricia Burton of CT, Jerome Wyant of SC, and Donnie Wyant of CT. She also leaves behind her cherished and beloved grandchildren (listed) and several great grandchildren: Rebecca Achilli, Tony Coolbeth, Jessica Hall, Jenna Knapp, Katie Onofrio, Sierra Gonzalez, Lillianna Bassil, Jillian Yushak, Adele Bassil, Jacob Esidore, Adam Bassil, Austin Bugbee, and Tyler Kemp. Her grandchildren were the "apple of her eye" and brought her abundant blessings over the years. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy of love and will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020