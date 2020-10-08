Irene Cricco

Irene (Caruso) Cricco, 84, of West Hartford passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 5, 2020. Irene was born in Hartford and is the daughter of the late Enrico and Rose Caruso. She lived in West Hartford most of her life with her soul mate and late husband, Peter Cricco, Sr. and their children. She moved to Berlin, CT in 2016 living with her son, Peter Cricco, Jr. and daughter in law, Sheri Cricco. She enjoyed a career with Napier Company retiring after 18 years of service. Irene enjoyed crafting, crochet, watching television, and spending time with family. She loved the holidays especially Christmas. She will be greatly missed by her children; Peter Cricco, Jr. and wife Sheri, Steven Cricco and wife Kathy, Dina Thomas and husband Don. Her grandchildren; Elizabeth Cricco, Marc Cricco, Nicholas Cricco, Erik Foran, Jacob Foran, Alex Thomas, and William Thomas who will remember her fondly. Calling hours will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, 9:00-10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:00 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 467 Quaker Lane South, West Hartford. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association
/Alzheimer Foundation/The American Heart Association
