Irene Dorothy (Bauer) Ellen, 93, of Bloomfield, loving wife of the late John H. "Jack" Ellen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born on May 30, 1927 (the real Memorial Day as she would always tell you) in Brooklyn, NY, Irene was the daughter and only surviving infant child of the late John Philip "Phil" and Evelyn (Noon) Bauer. Irene was raised in the Ridgewood section of Brooklyn in a loving close knit family. She always said that she had a wonderful childhood filled with all kinds of adventures. After high school, Irene went to work at the Yorkshire Insurance Company in lower Manhattan. She started out in the Mail Room, was promoted to Map Clerk, then began training to be a Junior Underwriter. While at the Yorkshire, she met Jack, who was born in London, England and had emigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1933. They couldn't have been more different in personality and nature but they were the love of each other's life. Irene and Jack married in September 1947, bought a house, and moved to Springfield Gardens, Queens, where they made their home. In the early years of their marriage, Irene stayed home and raised their children. In 1956, Jack was asked to head up the Yorkshire's New England Regional Office that the company was opening in Hartford so the family moved to Connecticut in 1957 and settled in Bloomfield. Irene and Jack were part of a group of young families who all moved to the same neighborhood where they met and made many lifelong friends. Irene became an active member of the Laurel Park Garden Club, and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church where she devoted countless hours of her time on many church and school activities. She was an active, long standing member of the Ladies' Tabernacle Society at Sacred Heart and served as its President in 1967-68. When her children were older, Irene went back to work and was hired as the Hostess/Manager of the Tower Executive Dining Room at the Travelers Insurance Company, where she worked until her retirement in 1991. It was a job that was made for her and she for it. She truly was the "Hostess with the Mostest." While at the Travelers, Irene entertained people from all walks of life - business and industry, government, science, education, sports, and entertainment. Of all the people she was fortunate enough to meet in her 24 years there, her favorite was the actor Gregory Peck, who was filming commercials for the Travelers at that time. Irene had a deep Catholic faith which sustained her throughout her life. She had a quick Irish wit, great sense of humor, and she regaled us with so many great stories. She was known for her New York sense of style and of course, her fabulous hats. She was a lover of animals and, besides cats and a dog, she allowed her children to bring home and keep many unusual pets like Maizy the duck. Irene loved to dance (ballroom and any other kind), she loved the beach, especially "The Hamptons" and Montauk on Long Island, a good martini or glass of red wine, good conversation, and reading a good book. After retirement, Irene stayed active, enjoying her daily walks through Penwood Park and summer swims at Gale Pond with her Yellow Labs, Maggie and then Barney, taking line dancing and aerobics classes, and attending weekly Bingo games, all at the Bloomfield Senior Center, volunteering as a member of the Lazarus Committee at Sacred Heart Church, tending to her flower gardens and rose bushes, and traveling with Jack until Jack became ill. They were married 57 years when Jack passed away in 2004. Irene also served as one of the "Senior Greeters" at Bloomfield Town Hall for over 10 years up until the coronavirus pandemic began. But most of all, Irene loved becoming a grandmother and taking care of her granddaughter, Gillian, and spending time with her family and friends. Irene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Jonathan "Jon" Colman of Bloomfield, with whom she recently made her home; her granddaughter, Gillian Colman of San Jose, CA; and her step-grandchildren from Jon's first marriage, Jennifer Colman, Ethan Hutchinson, Susan Colman, Benjamin Colman and Jonathan Colman and their families. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Maureen (Gillespie) Ellen of Bristol; her sister-in-law, Joan Ellen of Williamsburg, VA; and her two nephews, Peter Ellen of The Villages, FL and Ken Ellen of Lakewood, OH and their families. In addition, Irene leaves special dear friends, Br. John Hebert, SC, who was also her dancing partner, Claire and Dick Dorr, Penny Southwick, Liz Corso, Dan and Anna Commella, and Marc Segalman, who were all so faithful and generous to Irene, especially after she gave up driving. Besides her parents and her husband, Irene was predeceased by her son and first born, Thomas "Tom" Ellen in 2009. Irene, affectionately called Miss Daisy by her son-in-law, was a beloved and loving daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend, and all around just a great lady! While we will miss her always and beyond measure, we are comforted knowing that she is once again reunited with her grandparents, parents, husband, and son, and by the wonderful memories she leaves us to cherish. Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the Palliative and Hospice Care Teams at Hartford Healthcare at Home for the excellent care and compassion they provided to Irene following her recent diagnosis of ovarian cancer, especially her nurses Allison and Bridget. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church and burial in Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield will be private. A memorial gathering and celebration of Irene's life will be planned when the pandemic has ended and we can all safely be together. Donations in Irene's memory may be made to either the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108, Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Online messages of sympathy and remembrance may be made at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
