St Christopher's (St Edmund Parish) Church
538 Brewer St
East Hartford, CT 06118
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
Brewer St.
East Hartford, CT
Irene E. Crowley

Irene E. Crowley Obituary
Irene E Crowley, 92, of Hartford died Tuesday, (March 10, 2020) at Avery Heights Nursing Home. She was born in Littleton, NH the daughter of Joseph and Eva (Pageau) Bergeron and was a telephone operator for many years for SNET. Irene enjoyed traveling and was an avid golferincluding organizing women's golf league events in East Hartford. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Paul E. Crowley. She leaves a nephew and his wife Daniel and Priscilla Crowley of Littleton, NH., dear cousins Ronald Robinson of Virginia and Dennis Robinson of South Carolina. She also leaves great and great great nieces and nephews. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 13, 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, Brewer St. East Hartford. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Everyone is asked to meet at the church on Friday morning.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2020
