Irene E. (Giedzinski) Phelan, 98, of New Britain, died peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She will be remembered as a heart-warming, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a good life which is her legacy of joy, pride and pleasure; a living, lasting memory that our grateful hearts will always treasure. She is survived by her sons: Edward Phelan and his companion, Linda Gibbs and Dr. Brian Phelan and his wife, Donna; her grandsons: Patrick Phelan, John Phelan and wife, Sarah and Matthew and his wife, Dr. Virginia Phelan and her great-grandchildren: Ryan, Sophia and Natalie. Irene was predeceased by her siblings: Henry and Stanley Giedzinski and Florence Pacyna. Irene was laid to rest privately beside her beloved husband, Edward in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Msgr. Bojnowski Manor for the compassionate care provided to Irene during her stay there. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., were in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net