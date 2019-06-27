Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Irene Gamble
Irene Gamble, 80, beloved widow of Gordon W. Gamble, passed away on June 25, 2019. Born in Symi, Greece, she was the daughter of the late George and Maria (Logothetis) Missou. Irene immigrated to the United States in 1962, residing in Manchester for the last 6 years. She was a baker at Top Notch, Sage Allen & Co. and was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford. Irene is survived by her son, George A. Gamble and his wife Patricia of Ellington, her daughter Maria E. and her husband Dr. Steven Kousournas of South Glastonbury, her sister Asteropi Oikonomou of Greece, and her six grandchildren Gordon, Jeremy and Angelo Gamble and Rena, Evi and Kosta Kousournas. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers Angelo, Savas and Nikolas. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28th, 11:00 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call from 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, prior to the service. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
