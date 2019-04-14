Home

Irene (Cap) Garuti, 94, of Southington passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Autumn Lake Health Care. She was the beloved wife of Raymond Garuti. Irene was born in New Britain on Oct. 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Juzef and Maryanna (Branczko) Cap. Prior to her retirement, Irene was employed at Sears in W. Hartford for over 35 years. After retirement, Irene spent time helping out at her sons' shop answering phones, delighting customers with her happy personality and making her "boys" lunch. In addition to her husband, Irene is survived by two sons, Ronald Garuti and his wife Libby of New Hartford and Raymond R. Garuti and his wife Naomi "Bunny" of Middlefield; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jaclyn, Jeffrey, Jamie, Beth, Dave and Stephen; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by a brother Stanley Cap and sisters Josephine Pryzybyszewski, Helen Kalinowski, Mary Ashworth and Florence Swirski. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 16th from 10 - 12:00 with a short service at Noon at the Della Vecchia Funeral Home, 211 No. Main St., Southington. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
