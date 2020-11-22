Irene J. Goldman, 90, of West Hartford and Bloomfield, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of Jacob (Jack) Goldman before his death in 2018. Born in New York City, and raised in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of Morris and Diane (Shnitzer) Jackson. Irene excelled academically. She was a graduate of Bassick High School (Bridgeport, CT), where she graduated 3rd in her class of 500+ students, the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, where she graduated with a Masters in Library Science. She was the Assistant Librarian at CIGNA's corporate library in Bloomfield until she retired in 1986. Irene was a member of the former Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield. When Irene was younger, she was active in B'nai Brith Women, in both the Bridgeport chapter and Greater Hartford chapter, where she served as Secretary and Treasurer. In addition to her career as a librarian, Irene was an avid reader, with a substantial collection of books, particularly popular fiction, mysteries and history. Later in life, Irene and her husband enjoyed vacationing together on Cape Cod. Irene was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by 3 children: Edward Goldman and his wife, Karen Young, of West Granby, Michael Goldman of Bloomfield and Beth Gilbert and her husband, Steven of Delaware, four cherished grandchildren: Lauren, Jennifer and Julia Gilbert and Diana Goldman. In addition to her husband, Irene was predeceased by her granddaughter, Sarah Goldman. A private funeral was held on Wednesday, November 11, at the Beth Hillel Memorial Park in East Granby. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. May Irene's memory be a blessing and a source of strength.