Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church
116 Walnut Hill Rd
East Hartland, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church
116 Walnut Hill Rd.
East Hartland, CT
Irene Jorun Haag


1922 - 2019
Irene Jorun Haag Obituary
Irene Jorun (Larsen) Haag, passed away quietly in her home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by family in East Hartland. Irene was born in Moss, Norway on October 14, 1922 and came to the U.S. at a young age. She lived a loving and giving life. She leaves her loving husband of 72 years, Joseph Haag; six children and their beloved spouses, 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at the Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church, 116 Walnut Hill Rd., East Hartland. Burial will be at a later date. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
