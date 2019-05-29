Irene L. (Gacek) Waleszczyk, age 94, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Waleszczyk. They were blessed with a wonderful 59 year marriage. Born in New Britain, April 17, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Anelia (Wozniak) Gacek. After graduating Berlin High School in 1943, Irene attended business school. She was employed by New Britain Machine and Hartford Tire. After raising her family she was employed at the CT DOT in their accounting department. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and flower arranger. She took pride in her home and everything she took charge of. Irene and Walter enjoyed traveling our beautiful United States and around the world. She is survived by her beloved family, her son John Waleszczyk of Kensington; daughter Jean Waleszczyk & granddaughter Sierra Waleszczyk of Amston; her sister Nelly Misteri of Berlin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Irene was predeceased by four brothers: John, Peter, Jacob and Dr. Edward Gacek. Services will be held Friday at 10 am at the Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11:30 am at St. Paul Church, Alling St., Kensington. Burial in Maple Cemetery will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share a memory of Irene with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019