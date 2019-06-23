Irene (Lengel) Lasko, 95, of Waterbury, formerly of Wolcott, Columbia, Glastonbury, and New Hampton, NH passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the widow of William Lasko. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on October 23, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Moksim) Lengel. She worked for many years as an Executive Secretary, retiring from First Federal Savings of East Hartford and spending time gardening, painting and earning an Associates of Science Degree from Eastern Connecticut State University when she was 70. During World War II she joined her husband stationed in Oak Ridge (working on Manhattan Project) and she worked as a secretary in one of the war offices. Irene is survived by her daughter Kathleen Bavelas and her husband David of Wolcott, two grandchildren Allen T. Bavelas of Cheshire and Debra L. Bavelas of Wolcott, and seven great-grandchildren, James, Jonathan, Jayden, and Javin Frageau and Benjamin, Meera and William Bavelas. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Elliot Lengel. Her family will remember her lovely flower gardens, dozens of varieties of homemade Christmas cookies and the smell and luscious taste of apple and blueberry pies fresh from the oven. A private burial will take place at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, where Irene will join her beloved husband, William. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Pkwy, Wallingford, CT 06492. Funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary