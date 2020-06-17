Irene Laver Moore, 98, a longtime resident of Rocky Hill, widow of Milton Moore, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Irene was born in Hartford, Connecticut on October 7, 1921, to Percival and Beatrice Laver. She was married for fifty-two years to her loving husband, Milton, who passed in 1999. Irene was a kind and gracious person who was loved by many. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Stephen Newhouse of Old Lyme, Connecticut and Naples, Florida, and a daughter, Judith Milles, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut. Irene cherished her grandchildren Deborah Newhouse and her husband Patrick Gustafson; Rebecca Milles, Kimberly Newhouse, and her three children, Hayley, Lyndsey, and Austin. Irene also leaves behind her dear sister, Mildred Yarum, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Irene was predeceased by her sister Beatrice Butterworth, brother Raymond Laver, and grandson, Michael Newhouse. Irene retired from the Little Aetna Insurance Company after twenty years. She was an active member of the Rocky Hill Congregational Church, served as President of the Rocky Hill Senior Center, and the Aetna Women's Club. Irene loved to laugh, socialize, and travel with her many friends and family. A graveside funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, Connecticut on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In memory of her genuine and gentle spirit, donations can be made to any charitable organization that embodies all that she loved in life.



