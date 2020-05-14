Irene Marie (O'Hare) Lowe, 91, of Loudon, NH and formerly of Cromwell, wife of the late Arthur W. Lowe, Jr. passed away on May 11, 2020 in Boscawen, NH. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Desilets) O'Hare. Irene lived in Cromwell for fifty years moving to Royal Palm Beach, FL in 2000 and then to New Hampshire in 2011. She was an avid reader, knitter and Red Sox fan and loved her grandchildren deeply. Irene is survived by two daughters, Carole Semrow and her husband Walter of Cromwell and Kathleen Lowe of FL; her son, Steven A. Lowe and his wife Madeleine of Canterbury, NH; her brother, Edward O'Hare of MA and three grandchildren, Arlene Semrow, Matthew Lowe and Robert Lowe. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to a charity helping animals of the donor's choice. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.