Irene Mary Gaipa, daughter of the late Raymond O'Dell and Helen Falvey, was born September 21, 1925 in Hartford CT. She attended St. Joseph's School in Hartford. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Irene lived in Hartford and West Hartford for many years and the last few years a resident at West Hartford Health and Rehab in West Hartford, where she received the best of care. She was predeceased by her husband Charles M. Gaipa and younger sister Nancy Page. She is survived by her 6 children Bunny Richardson, Frank Segreto, Cheryl Gangi, Michael Gaipa, Maria Pollicito and Gina Gaipa and a sister Kathleen Plude. She also leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Protector's of Animals, East Hartford or Glastonbury CT.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 9, 2019
