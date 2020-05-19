Irene M. Gingras
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene M. (Provencher) Gingras, 97, of Wethersfield passed away on May 14, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on April 23, 1923 in Stoke Center, Quebec, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Théode and Rose (Dubreuil) Provencher. She married Paul Emile Gingras on June 6, 1942 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. The couple emigrated to the United States in 1954 and settled in the Hartford area where they made their home and raised their five children. Irene was a devout Catholic who had a strong trust in the Lord Jesus. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and to God. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Paul Emile in 2007, her son, Gaetan in 2016, and eleven siblings. She leaves a daughter, Colette Rodrigue of Bedford, NH, and three sons; Robert D. Gingras and his wife Margarette of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gerald R. Gingras and his wife Carol of Wethersfield, and Robin G. Gingras and his wife Marian of Wethersfield, as well as 15 grandchildren; Lisa, Julie, Lina, Alain, Andre, Diane, Suzanne, Lorianne, Denise, Tracy, Karin, Christine, Raymond, Katelyn, and Matthew. She also leaves 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two sisters, Huguette McCarthy and Susan "Marie Claire" Silva, and numerous extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Maple View Manor for the wonderful care and compassion provided to our mother over the past four years. The Farley Sullivan Funeral Home is assisting the family with burial arrangements. A private graveside service will be livestreamed starting at 11:30am on May 22nd at www.farleysullivan.com. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The family asks, if you are able, to please make a donation in her memory to your local food bank or charity providing services to those in need during this present crisis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
livestreamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved