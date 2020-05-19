Irene M. (Provencher) Gingras, 97, of Wethersfield passed away on May 14, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on April 23, 1923 in Stoke Center, Quebec, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Théode and Rose (Dubreuil) Provencher. She married Paul Emile Gingras on June 6, 1942 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. The couple emigrated to the United States in 1954 and settled in the Hartford area where they made their home and raised their five children. Irene was a devout Catholic who had a strong trust in the Lord Jesus. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and to God. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Paul Emile in 2007, her son, Gaetan in 2016, and eleven siblings. She leaves a daughter, Colette Rodrigue of Bedford, NH, and three sons; Robert D. Gingras and his wife Margarette of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gerald R. Gingras and his wife Carol of Wethersfield, and Robin G. Gingras and his wife Marian of Wethersfield, as well as 15 grandchildren; Lisa, Julie, Lina, Alain, Andre, Diane, Suzanne, Lorianne, Denise, Tracy, Karin, Christine, Raymond, Katelyn, and Matthew. She also leaves 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two sisters, Huguette McCarthy and Susan "Marie Claire" Silva, and numerous extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Maple View Manor for the wonderful care and compassion provided to our mother over the past four years. The Farley Sullivan Funeral Home is assisting the family with burial arrangements. A private graveside service will be livestreamed starting at 11:30am on May 22nd at www.farleysullivan.com. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The family asks, if you are able, to please make a donation in her memory to your local food bank or charity providing services to those in need during this present crisis.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.