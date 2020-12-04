1/
Irene M. Poit
1926 - 2020
Irene M. (Soja) Poit, 94, of Granby, passed away peacefully at Meadowbrook of Granby on November 30, 2020. Irene was born on April 17, 1926 in Torrington, daughter of the late Edward W. and Anna (Mylner) Soja. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Bilts and Howard R. Poit (Mary); her grandchildren, Bryan Teixeira-Poit (Stephanie), Robert Poit (Carolyn), and Christopher Poit; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Christian Teixeira-Poit; and her brother, Thomas Soja (Arlene). She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Howard E. Poit; her sisters, Eleanor Skutt, Elsie Landi, and Marguerite Videtto; her brother, Edward Soja; and her son-in-law, John Bilts. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
