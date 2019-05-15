Home

Irene Marie (Colantuono) Fusco, 98, of Torrington, CT, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Andrew Fusco.Irene was born February 23, 1921, in Harwinton, CT, daughter of the late Alfonse and Anna (Rinaldi) Colantuono. She served her country as a Registered Nurse with the US Army during World War II, honorably discharged at the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After serving her country, she returned to Torrington and was employed by Charlotte Hungerford Hospital until her retirement in 1982. She was a member of the St. Peter Holy Rosary Society, the Sullivan Senior Center and the Leisure Club of Torrington.She is survived by one son, Andrew Fusco, Jr. of Marlboro, CT; one daughter, Carolyn Fusco of Newington, CT; two grandsons, David Fusco and his wife Monica Majeski, and John Fusco, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Luciano and Margaret Volpe Palantonio.Irene's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Brandywine Living, especially the nurses and aides in Reflections for their excellent care and kindness.Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:00 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, to St. Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 99 East Main St., Torrington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis New Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to () or to St. Peter / St. Francis School, 360 Prospect St., Torrington, CT 06790. Condolences may be sent to Irene's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019
