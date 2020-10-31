Irene was the best. She worked for me part time at GCR Tire for many years just to past the time. My best memory of Irene is when she had to bring a news clipping from the paper stating that the minimum wage went up. I was paying her below that !! I was so embarrassed. She put us all in our place but, we would pick on her all day long & she loved it.

God bless you, Mrs. P.

Tom Greeno

Friend