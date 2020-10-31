1/1
Irene Pardo
1929 - 2020
Irene (Zesut) Pardo, 90, of East Hartford, loving wife of 42 years of the late William J. Pardo Sr., peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born at home in Glastonbury on December 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Rurak) Zesut. Irene was raised in Glastonbury, attending Glastonbury schools and was a graduate of Glastonbury High School. She began working as a child on the tobacco fields of Glastonbury. After high school she worked at Connecticut Bank and Trust as an Account Manager. After her retirement she worked part time at GCR Firestone. Irene made lifelong friends wherever she worked. A devout catholic, Irene was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, East Hartford. Irene was a gentle, kind hearted and well respected person who enjoyed life itself and her family. She loved cooking Polish food for her "three sons", watching her sons and grandkids sporting events, crocheting blankets (a craft she learned from her mother), vacationing at Cape Cod, which included collecting sea glass with her grandchildren, playing cards, Polish dances and most of all, telling stories of her childhood, of which she wrote several articles about. Most of all, Irene cherished her time reminiscing with her family and friends about subjects such as the '38 Flood, the Hartford Circus Fire and her family history. Irene will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her three sons, William J. Pardo Jr. with his partner Kathy Smyth, of Stuart, FL, Michael F. Pardo, David B. Pardo with his wife Maura, all in East Hartford; four adored grandchildren, David Jr., Sarah, Alyssa and Scott. In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was predeceased by a grandson, Jeffrey and her brother, Edward Zesut. Funeral service will be Monday, November 2, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Inurnment will follow at Green Cemetery, Hubbard Road, Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Monday morning and please wear a face covering and adhere to all the regulations during this health crisis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Irene's name are requested by her family to be made to the Historical Society of Glastonbury, 1944 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033. The Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com. Goodnight Irene!

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish
Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
8606333539
October 30, 2020
Goodnight Irene, goodnight
On behalf of the entire group of “Recycleables” on earth and in heaven we say farewell and save us a seat at heavens card table where Dot, Madge, Jean, Beatrice, Lucille, Dolores and Virginia are waiting. Pat, Joyce, Lorraine and I love you and miss you and we know those wings are going to fit just right! Love you much... Mary
Mary Wolf
Friend
October 29, 2020
Irene was the best. She worked for me part time at GCR Tire for many years just to past the time. My best memory of Irene is when she had to bring a news clipping from the paper stating that the minimum wage went up. I was paying her below that !! I was so embarrassed. She put us all in our place but, we would pick on her all day long & she loved it.
God bless you, Mrs. P.
Tom Greeno
Friend
October 28, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
