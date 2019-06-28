Services Biega's Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown , CT 06457 860-346-1055 Resources More Obituaries for Irene Plumer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene Plumer

Irene Plumer Ettre April 30, 1929 - June 16, 2019 Irene left us on June 16 at the age of 90, after a long and beautiful life. Irene was born in Boston, MA, to Frank and Alice O'Keefe, and had an older sister, Constance. Irene excelled in school, skipping a grade early on. In spite of being younger than her classmates, she achieved the third highest grades in her class in high school and was asked to speak at her high school graduation. She attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, paying her costs herself by waitressing. She had precious memories of working summers at the very popular ocean-side resort, The York Beach Hotel in southern Maine. At UMass, she met her first husband, Charles Plumer, who had served in the Navy in WWII. They married in June, 1950, after they both graduated, and were married for almost 50 years. They had 5 children: Eric, Christopher, Carl, Madeleine and Jeanette, all close in age. The first two children were born in Vermont, and then the family moved to the south shore of Long Island, New York, until Charles's retirement. Irene had an incredible work ethic, and she held herself to high standards. She worked almost full-time as a substitute teacher throughout the years she was raising her children. She studied classical piano, and the children grew up listening to her play Chopin and Debussy. While the children were teenagers, Irene earned a master's degree in Library Science. She did this by writing all her papers at 3:00 in the morning, before the children were awake. She graduated with a 4.0. Later, in addition to working as a reference librarian, she started and managed an Adult Bible Study at a local church that became hugely successful. Irene had strong liberal values. She helped inner-city children through the Fresh Air Fund. Later, the Plumers fostered two teenage sisters who lived with the family for a year. Irene believed in peace, civil rights, social justice, helping the poor, and in actively writing to Congress and newspapers to point out hypocrisy and to demand action. Irene lived at Heritage Commons, Middletown, CT, for the last 15 years of her life, after Charles Plumer passed away. She loved living at that community and made many friends. She was a regular at social events, excursions, exercise classes, and many of the other activities there. Irene got along with everyone, and she loved to laugh. Irene has been described as "mentor, always there for me," "such a nice person," "very welcoming to new residents," "an incredibly resilient, positive, progressive and cheerful woman," "very active,", "always smiling." At Heritage Commons, she met the love of her life, Leslie Ettre. Several friends clearly remember that she was like a schoolgirl in love. After knowing each other for several years, Irene and Leslie married in 2009. Their marriage was cut short by Leslie's death just over a year later, and Irene missed Leslie deeply for the rest of her life. The family members who loved and will always remember Irene are: son Eric; son Chris and his son Andrew; son Carl and his children Hannah, Lee, Kira and Joe; daughter Madeleine; daughter Jeanette and her children Candice, Emily and Patrick; and Irene's stepdaughter Julie Dudek, the daughter of Irene's husband Leslie, along with Julie's husband Bernie and their daughters Tessa and Caitlin. The family is deeply grateful to the many other family members, spouses of family members, friends, former co-workers, and fellow residents and staff at Heritage Commons who loved Irene and made her last years so happy. Irene's body is to be cremated and buried with her first husband at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Middletown, CT. No memorial service will be held. If you wish to make a donation in Irene's name, please do so to the Salvation Army. If you would like to send a card or letter sharing your memories of Irene, please contact Madeleine Plumer, P.O. Box 177, Mountain View, CA, 94042, and she will see that a copy is sent to each of Irene's children or to share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 28, 2019