Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map

Irene S. Mackey


1925 - 2020
Irene S. Mackey Obituary
Irene Shirley Mackey, 94, of Bloomfield and formerly of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on November 24, 1925, daughter of the late John H. and Sadie (Funicane) Mackey, she had spent most of her life in Windsor and was a graduate of John Fitch High School, Class of 1943. Irene worked in banking for most of her career, working at State Dime Bank for many years and retiring from Peoples United Bank as a branch manager. Irene loved her family and was a longtime caregiver for her mother. She leaves a brother, James R. Mackey of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, John, Edward, and Charles Mackey; and a sister, Dorothy Mackey. Her family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in the Poquonock section of Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Church Remembrance Fund, c/o St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2020
