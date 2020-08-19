Irene (Przygocki) Sazanowicz, age 92 was reunited with her children August 14, 2020. She was born to Frank and Karolina (Supragon) Przygocki in Bristol on February 4, 1928. Irene enjoyed and was very energetic and social in the polka dancing community. She loved shopping, getting her hair done weekly, and days at the beach. Her three generations of grandchildren were always part of the discussion. She was a lifelong resident of Southington and retired from Stanley Tool working in both Plantsville and New Britain locations for many years. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Sazanowicz Sr., her children, Caroline Bruschino, Bobbi Cardini, MaryAnn Adams, Joseph Sazanowicz Jr, as well as her brother Frank Jr. She is survived and missed by her sister Anne Cesanek, son-in-law, Mark Adams and daughter-in-law, Nancy Sazanowicz; 7 grandchildren: Michael Babowicz (Angela), AnnMarie Lanzofano ( Frank), Cheryl Kennedy (John Jr.), Shannon Anderson Brown (Terry), Kenneth Adams (Doryon), Rachel Sazanowicz, and Robert Sazanowicz (Meena) and 11 great-grandchildren: Samantha Laureano (Kevin), John Kennedy III, Aminah Tsonga, Tyler Babowicz, Joseph Kennedy, Alivia Adams, Tianna Williams, Charlotte Adams, Mikaela Babowicz, Emilia Babowicz, Emma Jo Sazanowicz, and a great-great grandchild, Melina Laureano. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory to honor her children may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St, Plantsville. Face coverings are required. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.