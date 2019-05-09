Irene Theresa Ricketts, 82, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital.Born in Kingston, Jamaica on April 8, 1937, the daughter of George and Ruby Carey Ricketts, also known as "Girlie" arrived in the United States in August 1968. She was the second of eight children who grew up closely in Kingston. She attended school in Kingston, grew into a fine young lady with a sexy shape and bandy (bowed) legs. She fell in love with Emanuel Mendez with whom she raised 5 children. Irene loved to dance, was a great Jamaican cook, at one time owning her own restaurant in Kingston. She was so full of love that her favorite saying was "One Love". In later years Irene found love again and married Harper Jeffrey (deceased).Irene was a Hartford resident for 50 years and worked at Gino's Fashion in Hartford's South End and AMES Department Store in Bloomfield for many years. Irene was a resident at West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center for the past nine (9) years. Irene was a proud and loving mother and grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Everton Mendez of Richmond, VA (Sherrette) and Joseph Mendez of Hartford, CT; three daughters, Estella V. Knight of Hartford, CT, Paulette Cummings of Kempner, TX (Maurice) and Olive T. White of Hartford, CT; grandsons Tyrone Soares Jr. (Odella), Milton Knight III (LeTrecia), Joseph Shaun Mendez and Calvin Mendez; granddaughters LaToya Soares, Rachel Meddar, Jasmine Mendez, Kahri & Kayla Mendez; four (4) great grandchildren, Tyree, Jordan, Elijah and Johnathan; brothers, Norman Ricketts and Leroy Ricketts of Jamaica and sisters Barbara Ricketts (Gourzang) of Philadelphia and Faye Ricketts (Harriott) of Jamaica; nieces, nephews and a host of other family members. Irene was predeceased by her brothers Samuel, Joseph and Cecil Ricketts.A celebration of Irene's life will take place at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. Calling hour will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. followed by the funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Interment will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002.Special Thank You to the staff of West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, 8-1 Inpatient Hematology/Oncology, in particular Bridget Mulvey, RN, Lori Wright, RN, Ilma Pickering, CNA, Lee Anne Judy, RN and Nancy E Donovan, RSM, Chaplain.To leave a message of comfort for the family of Irene Theresa Ricketts, please visit www.hkhfueralservices.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019