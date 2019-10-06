Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
8:45 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Tanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Tanski


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Tanski Obituary
Irene (Jakubiak) Tanski, 85, of New Britain, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Poland to the late Czeslaw and Julianna (Szymanska) Jakubiak, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1959. Irene was employed as an inspector for Wasley Products in Plainville for 25 years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time cooking and entertaining friends and family and always ensured that everyone felt welcome and at home. Her love and giving nature will be greatly missed. Irene is survived by Boleslaw Tanski, her beloved husband of 65 years; her daughter, Elizabeth Anderson and husband Steve; her son, John Tanski; her grandchildren: Jennifer Bell and husband Kevin, Steven Anderson and wife Cassandra and Victor Anderson; her great-grandchildren: Tyler, Noah, Savannah and Ethan; her brother, Stefan Jakubiak and wife Elzbieta and several nieces, nephews and many close friends. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Anna Wiblyi-Brown and Ronald Brown and her brothers: Taduesz, Janek, Zygmunt and Kazimierz Jakubiak. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Burritt Hill on Thursday, October 10 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now