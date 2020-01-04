Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
Irene Zawacki

Irene Zawacki Obituary
Irene Zawacki, 92, of Hartford, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Norwich, CT to Andrew and Bertha Zawacki, she spent her early years in Norwich, graduating from Norwich Free Academy before going to work for the Southern New England Telephone Company, and moving to Hartford. Irene would rise to chief operator for SNET in Hartford, before moving into corporate operations during a very successful career. Irene was a former member of the Mountain Laurel Ski Club, was active in Hartford Areas Rally Together "HART" in Hartford, and was a compassionate lover and rescuer of animals. She is survived by her siblings; Viola Holmes of White Plains, NY, Eleanor Friery of Red Hook, NY, and Robert Zawacki (Elizabeth) of Windsor; as well as her sisters in law; Frances Zawacki of Fairbanks, AK, and Theresa Zawacki of Windsor. She will additionally be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Irene was predeceased by her brothers; Edward, Henry and Rudolph Zawacki. Funeral services will be Tuesday, beginning with visitation from 10-11 am at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave. W. Hartford, followed by a service at 11. Burial will follow in Our Saviors Cemetery, Glastonbury. Funeral arrangements in care of Maple Hill Chapels Talarski Funeral Home (www.maplehillchapels-talarskifuneralhome.com)
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 4, 2020
