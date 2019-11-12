Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Iris Morales
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Iris Dorcas Morales


1970 - 2019
Iris Dorcas Morales Obituary
Iris Dorcas (Hernandez) Morales of Hartford, beloved wife of Rafael Morales and mother of Ileana Morales died suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at age 49. She was born on March 16, 1970 in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Commonly known as Dorcas, she was employed at St. Francis Hospital in the Department of Health Information Management. Dorcas will be forever known for her kind, loving, sweet spirit, contagious laugh and sense of humor. She lightened every room and heart she entered through her style, grace and fashion sense. There was always an open door for her family and loved ones. Dorcas also leaves behind her parents, Samuel Hernandez-Guzman and Norma Arroyo-Ares of Las Piedras, Puerto Rico; a sister, Vanessa Ortiz of Meriden; a brother, Samuel Hernandez of Hartford; two nieces and one nephew. Visiting hours are Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home at 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Her funeral service will begin at 10 AM, on Thursday, November 14 with the prayer service at 11 AM at the funeral home. Her burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Joseph's Indian School (www.stjo.org), a school in South Dakota serving Lakota (Sioux) children and families. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
