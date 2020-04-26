Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Newport - Newport
117 Main Street
Newport, ME 04953
207-368-4331
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma McBreairty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma B. McBreairty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma B. McBreairty Obituary
NEWPORT, MAINE - Irma B. McBreairty, 69, formerly of Allagash, ME and Bloomfield, CT, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Perry McBreairty, Sr. and Geraldine (O'Leary) McBreairty of Allagash, ME and Bloomfield, CT. Irma leaves behind 2 daughters Patrea Cronin and grandsons James and Sean Cronin of Coventry, CT; daughter Sheryl Roth and grandson Brandon Roth of Agawam, MA; her siblings, Perry McBreairty, Jr., of Newport, Katrina Vaughn of Gordon, GA, and Marjorie Rankin of Corinna. The family would like to acknowledge her 2 nieces Nicole Gammon and Josephine Shorette for their heartfelt care in her final days. Irma loved ALL of her family near and far dearly, too many of you to name individually. Be comforted in the pleasure of having known her, not the loss. She had a smile for everyone and will be greatly missed. Cremation arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -