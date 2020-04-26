|
NEWPORT, MAINE - Irma B. McBreairty, 69, formerly of Allagash, ME and Bloomfield, CT, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Perry McBreairty, Sr. and Geraldine (O'Leary) McBreairty of Allagash, ME and Bloomfield, CT. Irma leaves behind 2 daughters Patrea Cronin and grandsons James and Sean Cronin of Coventry, CT; daughter Sheryl Roth and grandson Brandon Roth of Agawam, MA; her siblings, Perry McBreairty, Jr., of Newport, Katrina Vaughn of Gordon, GA, and Marjorie Rankin of Corinna. The family would like to acknowledge her 2 nieces Nicole Gammon and Josephine Shorette for their heartfelt care in her final days. Irma loved ALL of her family near and far dearly, too many of you to name individually. Be comforted in the pleasure of having known her, not the loss. She had a smile for everyone and will be greatly missed. Cremation arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020