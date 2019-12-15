Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
128 Norwich Ave
Colchester, CT
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
State Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
Irma Josephine Trusz


1930 - 2019
Irma Josephine Trusz Obituary
Irma Josephine Trusz, 89, of Colchester, who was blessed with 48 years of devotion and love with her late husband, Stanley J. Trusz passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Colchester. Born July 29, 1930 in Queens, New York City; she was a daughter of the late Richard and Genevieve Exner. For 16 years, Irma worked in the Human Resources department at the Hartford Courant Newspaper. Upon her retirement in 1995, a former Northeast Magazine editor stated, "She is, or has been, the perfect person in the perfect place." She was a devout woman who was a communicant of St. Andrew Church. Irma opened her heart and home to many family and friends, including five foster children that she loved and cared for wholeheartedly. In her free time, Irma was an avid reader, and she would always go out of her way to make sure that every holiday was a special event for her family, whom she loved dearly. She will be forever remembered and loved by her children Michael (Sondra) Trusz of Litchfield, Richard (Jean) Trusz of Glastonbury, Nancy (Terry) Trusz-Varraso of Florida, Geralyn (Gerald) Beiriger of Texas, Andrew Trusz of South Carolina, and Peter (Jessica) Trusz of Colchester; nine grandchildren Jennifer (Alex) Ivers, Julie, Ricky, Matthew, Kristin, Jonathan, Joshua, Jason, and Jamie (Jess); and two great grandchildren; sisters Anna Kudlacik, the late Doris McAnany, and Margaret Dwyer. "A light heart lives long." Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home. The Funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 AM at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave, Colchester. Burial will take place at 1 PM in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Beacon Hospice at amedisys.com. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
