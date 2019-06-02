Irma (Lebowitz) Landerman, age 90, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of West Hartford, CT, died peacefully at home on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family. She was the widow of Robert M. Landerman. Born in Hartford, CT, Irma was the daughter of the late Louis and Sally (Fish) Lebowitz. She was predeceased by her brother, Sidney Lebowitz. Irma attended Weaver High School in Hartford and Leland Powers School of Theater in Boston. She worked at Hartford Electric Light Company, Child and Family Services, and for many years worked alongside the love of her life, Bob, at Landerman Paint & Hardware. However, her greatest joy was that of being a loving wife and nurturing mother to her four amazing children.Despite the death of her husband at an early age, over the next 40 years, she exuded strength, dignity and perseverance. She enjoyed traveling the world, socializing with friends, attending cultural events, and spending time with her most precious children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.After the tragic loss of her youngest child, Rhonda, she moved to Atlanta where she again persevered and began yet another chapter in her life. Irma immediately immersed herself into the Huntcliff Independent Living community where she volunteered and participated in the many activities.Irma leaves behind her children, Deborah (Larry) of Birmingham, AL; Pamela (Ricky) of Atlanta, GA; Alan (Laura) of Orlando, FL,: nine grandchildren, Rachel (Jamie); Sara; Eric (Karen); Stan; Robert (Marissa); Rebecca; Bobby; Max and Benjamin; great-granddaughter, Hazel and beloved nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m., at the Agudas Achim Synagogue Cemetery, Cleveland Avenue Extension, Hartford, CT. Shiva services will be held on June 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Michael and Karen Rosen, 8 Birch Road, West Simsbury, CT 06092. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lust Garten Foundation and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The family would like to thank the following caregivers: Della Carroway, Jaunette Fennell, Undrea Marrow, and Weinstein Hospice, for their compassion and care.Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guestbook for Irma, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 2 to June 3, 2019