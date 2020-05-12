Irma Martin
Irma (Rossignol) Martin, 95, formally of Canton, passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Home in West Hartford. Irma was born February 13, 1925, in Van Buren, Maine, one of seven children, to Caroline (Albert) Rossignol and Albert Rossignol. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick's Parish, in Collinsville. Irma was predeceased by her husband, Medard, her sons Richard and John, and a granddaughter, Michelle Martin. She is survived by her children Jennifer (Geraldine) Johnson, Jeanne Martin, Joanne Martin, Jim Martin and Patrick Martin. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's 2nd floor West, for providing Irma with such loving care over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mercy Community, Development Office, 2021 Albany Avenue, West Hartford CT 06117. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

