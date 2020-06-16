Irma Milton 92yo of Hartford, CT departed us on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Deputy Sheriff Herman Milton, and her son Herman Joseph Milton. She is survived by her daughter's, LaRita Milton and Valerie Milton of Hartford, CT: her niece Dee of Alexandria, Louisiana; grandchildren Nicholas Maxwell, Herman A. Milton, and Amri Vaught, and 4 great grandchildren. Irma Milton was a dedicated Godmother to Cheryl Tyki Shepard, Myra Mitchell, and Michael Jackson. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Interment will follow at CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. To leave a message of comfort for the Milton family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 16, 2020.