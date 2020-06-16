Irma Milton
Irma Milton 92yo of Hartford, CT departed us on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Deputy Sheriff Herman Milton, and her son Herman Joseph Milton. She is survived by her daughter's, LaRita Milton and Valerie Milton of Hartford, CT: her niece Dee of Alexandria, Louisiana; grandchildren Nicholas Maxwell, Herman A. Milton, and Amri Vaught, and 4 great grandchildren. Irma Milton was a dedicated Godmother to Cheryl Tyki Shepard, Myra Mitchell, and Michael Jackson. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Interment will follow at CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. To leave a message of comfort for the Milton family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
