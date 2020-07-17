Irma Rosalie (Holtzman) Wallin of Nashua, NH died Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Boston, MA.Born on April 14, 1947 in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of Sophie (Levin) and David L. Holtzman.Irma grew up in Manchester and graduated from Central High School She received a BS with distinction from Hofstra University, majoring in psychology and elementary education and was elected to Kappa Delta Pi-National Honor Society in education, and was a Graduate Fellow at Ferkauf Graduate School of Yeshiva University, where she received an MA in Special Education She taught learning disabled children in Dumont, NJ before moving to Cleveland, Ohio.She moved back to Manchester in 1975 to raise her family. She and her late husband Gary established Mailing Corporation of America, a direct mail fundraising firm specializing in non-profit organizations and later Wallin Group, Inc. of which she was president until her death. While in Manchester she was an officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Community Center and a member of the Board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Manchester. She was also a member of the Board and later President of Temple Israel. She was an active member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and a past member of the United Jewish Appeal's Young Leadership Cabinet, and life member of Hadassah. Irma was on the founding board of the Israel Institute, a nonprofit promoting the study of modern Israel in colleges and universities throughout the world.She was a most generous and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to travel and took many memorable trips with her husband Gary, children and dear friends. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Kudler) Abramovich and her husband, Dan of Acton, MA, her son Justin S. Kudler and his wife Stephanie of West Hartford, CT, step-daughter Amy G. Wallin and her husband Aaron of Hampton, NH, step-son Ian R. Wallin and his wife Jodi of Westfield, NJ and step-son Michael A. Wallin and his wife Veronica of Wake Forest, NC.; grandchildren Sophie and Hallie Kudler, Zachary and Elsa Abramovich, Garrison and Rose Wallin, Jack Wallin, and Cecilia Wallin, and very special friends Lynn Schusterman of Tulsa, OK and Jane Weitzman, of Greenwich, CT.She was predeceased by her husband, Gary P Wallin in 2004.The funeral will take place at Chabad of New Hampshire, Manchester, NH for the immediate family only and burial will be in the Montefiore Cemetery, Pelham, NH. Friends and extended family are invited to join the funeral by Zoom. Memorial week will be observed by Zoom. Please reach out to the family for Zoom details (irmawallinfuneral@gmail.com).Memorial donations may be made to the Irma and Gary Wallin Young Leadership Fund at the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, 273 South River Rd. #5, Bedford, NH 03110; B'nai B'rith Youth Organization, 800 8th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001; The Jewish Book Council, 520 8th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018; Chabad of New Hampshire, 1234 River Road, Manchester, NH 03104; or the charity of your choice
