Irma Helenek Shemeth of Middlefield, 91 years old, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on the morning of Friday, July 3, 2020. She passed from her beautiful home to glory with great anticipation of what is in store for her eternity. Born in New York City on August 25, 1928, daughter to the late Henry Helenek and Mary (Durnik) Helenek, immigrants from Czechoslovakia. She was married to Leon Shemeth in 1946. Irma worked for many years in the accounting department at Zygo Corporation in Middlefield, and volunteered many hours with her accounting skills and floral arranging at Christian Life Church. Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandma, Gigi, sister, aunt and dear friend, Irma leaves behind two daughters and three sons: Dr. Edward and Michele Bartick, Reverend Scott and Cathy Shemeth, Todd and Julie Shemeth, Dr. Michael and Charlene Ferris, Shaun and Debra Shemeth, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and siblings. Survived by her only sister Emily Helenek Marino, and cousins Helenek Pitlik and Carolene Watrol, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Friends may call Friday, July 10th from 5-7pm at Biega's Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11th, at 9:30 am at Christian Life Church in Kensington. Followed by a graveside committal in Middlefield, at St. Sebastian Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.