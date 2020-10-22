Irma Taylor-Jordan, 77, of Bloomfield, the beloved wife of Winfield Jordan Sr., who peacefully transitioned from this life at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Trinidad, W.I. on April 23, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Eletha Charles and Harry Ghangi Persad. Besides her husband, she is survived by, and was the loving mother and grandmother to Cheryl, Shervon, Debrah, Danley, Darren, Sherver, Clayron, Kesha and Darcel; stepmother to Winfield Jordon Jr., Barbie, Shirley, Retha, David and Diane; her loving 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her remaining siblings Lystra, Kurt, David, Ray, Vernon, Ulan, Richard, Allister and Alpha, and a whole host of other family members, including cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins, her church family including her adopted church daughter Lisa of Hartford, as well as innumerable dear friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Steve and Curtney. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 am with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. To view full obituary, leave condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com