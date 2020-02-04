Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridout's Brown Service Funeral Home - Decatur
711 Memorial Dr. S. W
Decatur, AL 35601
256 353-1511
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Dorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin T. Dorman


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin T. Dorman passed away peacefully at home in Hartselle, AL on Oct. 29, 2019 at the age of 99. He was born Jan. 4, 1920 in Canaan, VT to Thomas E. and Rose nee Gosselin Dorman . Irvin was predeceased by his wife, Bernice A. nee Lloyd Dorman and is survived by 5 children, Phyllis Ormerod and husband, Ken of FL, Donald Dorman of CT and AL, Linda Harriman and husband, Bob of AL, Dale McGraw of NV, Phillip Dorman and wife, Lynn Allen of CT. He also leaves 2 brothers, S. Peter Dorman of ME and Norman Grenier of FL, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Irvin served honorably in WWII in Normandy. France and settled in East Granby, CT until retiring to FL and later to AL. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Ridout's Brown Funeral Home of Decatur, AL handled the necessary services.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -