Irvina Holbrook, 97, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Gilbert Holbrook passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born February 2, 1922 in Philadelphia, PA. She lived in Windsor most of her life where she was employed by Stanadyne for over 25 years retiring in 1982. She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Dorie and her husband William Schick of East Hartford, Audrey Cardillo and her husband Jim of Windsor; four grandchildren, Lauren Hoffman, Jeffrey Schunder, James Cardillo, Elizabeth Dunnigan, and seven great grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the staff at Kimberly Hall Homestead Unit for the care given to Irvina. A private service will be held March 1, 2019 in the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019
