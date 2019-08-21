Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanctuary of Beth El Temple
2626 Albany Ave.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Rosenthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving I. Rosenthal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving I. Rosenthal Obituary
Irving I. Rosenthal M.D., 88 years of age, of Simsbury, CT, formerly of West Hartford and Avon died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Zarchen) Rosenthal. Born in Middletown, CT, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Pauline (Goldenberg) Rosenthal. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. Degree and from Tufts Medical School. He completed his Surgical Residency at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. Irving served as a Captain in the US Air Force. He was a past President of the Mt Sinai Staff in Hartford, and faculty member of the University of Connecticut Medical School. He was also an officer of the Hartford County Medical Association and the CT State Medical Society. In addition to his wife, Irving leaves his sons, Stephen Rosenthal of Needham, MA, Stuart Rosenthal and his wife Selma, of Fayetteville, NY and Daniel Rosenthal-Baxter and his husband Lawrence P Baxter of West Hartford; his brother, Attorney Joseph A. Rosenthal and his wife, Joan, of Willmington, DE; and his grandchildren, Eric, Gregory, Amelia, Abby, Andrew, and Rebecca. He also leaves nieces, Lynn, Debby, Joan, Ellin, and nephew Ted. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave., West Hartford, CT with Rabbi James Rosen and Cantor Joseph Ness officiating. Interment will follow in the Beth El Temple Cemetery, 51 Jackson St., Avon, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Irving, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now