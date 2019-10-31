Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Rounds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving R. Rounds Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving R. Rounds Jr. Obituary
Irving Richard Rounds, Jr., 67, of Vernon, CT, beloved husband to the late Debra Mary Rounds passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1952 in Vernon, CT to the late Elizabeth and Irving Richard Rounds, Sr. He was a musician for over forty years playing all over the East Coast with Tin Star, Midnight Hour, Premonition and Blue Horizon. He was a Coach for many years for the Vernon Women's Youth softball, basketball and soccer leagues. He is survived by his son Jason Rounds and his wife Tia of Hebron; his daughter Beth Tedford and her husband Rick of Stafford; his two granddaughters, Micaela and Gianna Rounds; his grandson Benjamin Rounds; Grandma Terry; his grand dogs, Walker and Dakota; his grand horse, Fiona; and many close family friends. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his loving wife Debra of 45 years. Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, November 3, 2019 between 10am-12pm at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect Street, Rockville, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT, 06111. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -